Nicolás Maduro’s regime launched another offensive against independent media in Venezuela, already devastated by the policy it has been applying.

Police groups they first dismantled the VPITV digital television channel, and later closed the newspaper Panorama, based in the state of Zulia (west) and with 106 years of circulation.

“Officials of the Government of Maduro seized transmission equipment, cameras, computers, among other material work implements, essential to carry out journalistic work, “he denounced VPITV through a statement. And they clarified that it was without a court order.

The procedure, they explain, was carried out by workers from the National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) and the National Integrated Service for Customs and Tax Administration (Seniat) who appeared at the two headquarters of the channel, located in eastern Caracas.

“Without presenting a written order, they inspected the facilities, questioned staff, requesting documents and operational and administrative information. They even requested keys to the transmission processes and also reviewed emails related to VPITV’s operation, “the channel continues.

A VPITV worker explained that the procedure began around noon and lasted more than five hours. “They took everything from the study and the other areas. They left nothing“said the source who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

In the statement, the channel considers that these actions represent “an obvious fact of censorship which prevents the continuity “of its operations and” the exercise of freedom of the press in Venezuela.

“This is a new episode in the campaign of harassment and censorship against the independent press in Venezuela by the Nicolás Maduro regime, “says the statement, adding that officials” have prevented the procedure from being broadcast live. “

They close a historical newspaper

The newspaper Panorama, headquartered in the state of Zulia (west) and with 106 years of circulation, was also sanctioned by the tax collecting entity in the last hours, a measure “that does not include the exercise of the right and duty to inform that it attends to the exercise of a fundamental right, “reported the newspaper through Instagram.

“The Seniat closed for 5 days the headquarters of Panorama, in Maracaibo (capital of Zulia), after a commission from the entity visited this Editorial House. According to prosecutors, the measure is based on non-compliance with formal duties of the tax laws, “added the media on the social network.

The Panorama website has had loading problems since Thursday, although the outlet has not commented on the matter.

Also the diary Tal Cual denounced that its website has received “a digital attack” that causes “access complications that slow down its loading and prevent us from updating it.”

“We are working to overcome this new attack on freedom of expression. For now, we continue to report via social networks,” the media said through Twitter.

