The Venezuelan regime’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, met this Thursday (16) in Moscow, Russia, with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and declared that relations between the two countries are “at their best moment” and that generate “very good results”.

Gil said that this is the third meeting with Lavrov this year and that the “cooperation” between both countries “is going through its best moment” after the recent visit to the Russian capital of the vice-president of the Nicolás Maduro regime, Delcy Rodríguez, and by the Venezuelan Oil Minister, Pedro Tellechea.

The two countries celebrated the 17th Russia-Venezuela High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) last October, during which 16 new agreements were signed in various sectors. Gil also stated that Caracas and Moscow share “the same principles and fully coincide in their positions within the UN and other international platforms.”

Lavrov, in turn, highlighted the “very good dynamic of contacts” between the two nations and said he “highly values ​​the dialogue based on trust” between Russia and Venezuela. He also thanked Caracas for assistance in developing relations between Russia and the Latin American and Caribbean regions. Lavrov expressed his conviction that Thursday’s negotiations would be “very useful for promoting bilateral relations” and for exchanging “opinions on outstanding issues.”

Russia and Venezuela seek “alternatives” to the dollar and sanctions imposed by the West

Also this Thursday in Moscow, Russia and Venezuela discussed ways to strengthen “financial cooperation” between the two countries, in the face of growing economic pressures imposed by the United States and its allies.

The two countries intend to develop “autonomous payment mechanisms”, which do not depend on the US dollar, and expand “mutual investments in strategic sectors”, such as energy, mining, agriculture and defense.

Lavrov stated that Western sanctions against Venezuela, imposed for its violation of human rights, are “illegal and immoral” and that Russia “will continue to support Venezuela in its struggle for sovereignty and stability.” He also praised the efforts of the Venezuelan regime “to overcome the economic and social crisis affecting the country.” (With EFE agency)