Venezuela still has not set the date for the presidential elections, which must be carried out this year, according to the Constitution. This Tuesday the announcement was planned, but in the end it was not made.



(Also read: Chavismo intensifies pre-electoral repression through arrests and persecution of opponents).

On at least three other occasions, the announcement of a proposed schedule that must be presented to the National Electoral Council has been suspended. (CNE), but which will first be published by the National Assembly dominated by Chavismo.

Although this is an election year in the world, Caracas has not yet formally gotten on the electoral campaign bus, although each candidate –Nicolás Maduro, for Chavismo and María Corina Machado, for the opposition – has already been walking the streets for months and adding or subtracting affections.

The Venezuelan Government decided that it would be Parliament that would make the date proposal, which would then be endorsed or rejected by the CNE – also with a Chavista majority. The mechanism to reach an agreement would be through a “national dialogue” with political, business, cultural and religious sectors, which according to the vice president of the National Assembly, Pedro Infante, total more than 500 people who participated in the debate.

(You may be interested: How did oil production fare in Venezuela after the lifting of sanctions?).

Nicolás Maduro and María Corina Machado. See also Project that de-characterizes emergency funds for tourism advances - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

But, three weeks have passed since this “initiative” and what is known so far is that This Wednesday the announcement could be made known, which would be in the voice of Jorge Rodríguez, president of Parliament and head of the ruling party in dialogues with the opposition.

A document to which EL TIEMPO had access reveals that There are 24 proposals for dates received, listed as follows: the last week of March, April 13, April 14 or May 5.

On the other hand, a group made up of businessmen proposed that the elections be “during the period established within the framework of the Barbados Agreement”, that is, in the second half of the year.

In that sense, June 30 was another proposal, which was followed by July 5, July 7, July 21, July 28, August 4, August 8, August 15, August 18, September 1, October 6, October 20, October 27 or December 8.

All this game of dates and delays would not be a coincidence or because it is difficult to decide on a day. “The delay is precisely due to the need for the National Government to try to adjust as much as possible to the Barbados Agreement to avoid falling into the fury of the countries that are witnesses or observers of said treaty,” explains the newspaper to this newspaper. political scientist Daniel Arias.

Good morning! As I know it is of interest, I inform you that the signing of the “National Agreement on general principles, calendar and application of electoral guarantees for the 2024 presidential election” initially scheduled for today has been postponed until tomorrow #28Feb at 12 in… pic.twitter.com/uNlTrI8Z0T — Luis Eduardo Martínez (@Luisemartinezh) February 27, 2024

For the analyst, everything indicates that the date will be next December 8, “But the more the presidential electoral process is delayed, the more popular discontent may increase and it will be difficult for the National Government to attract votes.”

But although this is an unfavorable scenario for Chavismo, for the opposition it could be an opportunity, since with the discontent towards the Government, it can continue capitalizing on votes. “The Government necessarily needs to shorten the electoral periods to try to reduce the political damage that a new economic crisis can generate if the sanctions return,” warns Arias.

But for political scientist Walter Molina, the reading is different. For him, there is no rush in the regime, first because “if there was democracy, it would certainly not be subject to the will of the party-state.” Second because “Not defining a date allows Nicolás Maduro, among other things, to use time as part of the negotiations.” and continue seeking to divide the opposition.”

A Venezuelan citizen casts her vote on election day.

Molina believes that they also seek to wear down the figure of María Corina Machadogiven that she is still unable to participate in the elections due to her political disqualification, added to the fact that more time gives the Government “the ability to surprise” to dislodge the opposition.

For the opposition, although it can continue working in its unity, Not being certain of a date makes you lose your ability to maneuver “Well, it is working against a non-democratic, hegemonic and powerful apparatus,” but “the move could go wrong for Chavismo precisely if the opposition uses this downtime to have a strengthened organization,” Molina insists.

The Unitary Platform, which brings together the strongest opposition parties, said this Tuesday that it is willing to “work with the counterpart on a proposed schedule and date for the 2024 presidential election,” as well as to comply with the signed commitments. with the Government, in Barbados, last October.

Given the uncertainty, there remains the expectation not only of the date, but of what the Government's procedure will be in the face of the election, having international pressure and the possibility of the return of sanctions to the oil sector.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME

CARACAS