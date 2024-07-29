Venezuela | Sitting president declared winner – ‘serious concerns’ of fraud, US secretary of state says

Venezuela|In the run-up to the elections, there have been fears of electoral fraud in the country.

in South America Venezuela’s sitting president Nicolás Maduro has won the country’s presidential election, says the country’s election authority. According to it, Maduro received 51.2 percent of the vote.

The campaign of Maduro, who has led the country in authoritarian ways since 2013, has been marked by accusations of intimidating the opposition and fears of election fraud.

The head of the National Election Commission Elvis Amoroso according to the opposition that challenged Maduro Edmundo González got 44.2 percent of the votes. Gonzalez was still leading the polls on the eve of voting day.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after the results were announced that he had “serious concerns” that the election result did not reflect the votes of Venezuelans.

Even before the results were announced, Blinken demanded that the vote counting tables be made public in the name of transparency.

Third Maduro, 61, who sought another term as president, signed in June along with several other candidates a document in which the presidential candidates promise to respect the result of the election.

After that, however, he threatened citizens with violence, unless he wins. Maduro has spoken of a “massacre” and the possibility of a “civil war.”