Early Monday (29), the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body responsible for elections in Venezuela and controlled by Chavismo, announced the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential election. With 80% of the votes counted, Maduro would have obtained, according to the CNE, more than 51% of the votes, which would guarantee him another six years in office.

The announcement made by the CNE, widely seen as a farce by the international community, is a demonstration of how the rigging of the state body responsible for elections can make the fairness of the electoral system unfeasible.

Ironically, the Venezuelan dictatorship claims to be putting into practice what part of the Brazilian right sees as a remedy to resolve doubts about our electoral system: the auditable printed vote.

Voting in Venezuela is also done using electronic ballot boxes, as in Brazil. Unlike here, however, the neighboring country requires each voter to print out their vote.

When entering the polling station, Venezuelans present their ID and undergo biometric recognition using their fingerprints. After this verification, they go to the electronic ballot box. There, the vote is printed on paper, allowing the voter to confirm their choices before depositing this proof in a physical ballot box.

At the end of the voting process, each electronic ballot box issues a bulletin with the results, which are sent to a tallying center, just as happens in Brazil. Furthermore, unlike what happens here, there is also a subsequent manual verification of the printed votes carried out with the alleged objective of ensuring that they correspond to the electronic votes registered.

In 2021, during discussions in the Chamber of Deputies about the Brazilian electoral system, experts defended the process of auditing electronic voting machines by printing votes as an additional security factor against electoral fraud. In recent years, part of the Brazilian right has raised doubts about the reliability of the electronic voting system and suggested that a paper receipt would be the solution to this distrust, since it would be possible to recount the votes.

In a statement made on Monday to the Entrelinhas column, People’s Gazetteon the elections in Venezuela, Senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) brought up the issue. “We are already working on the auditable printed vote, both in the Chamber and in the Senate,” he said, suggesting that this would help resolve suspicions regarding the Brazilian electoral system.

Venezuela’s experience suggests that even with a system that includes auditable paper ballots, the reliability of elections can be compromised if the electoral body is not independent. In the Venezuelan case, the CNE has clear ties to Chavismo, and the opposition frequently denounces the lack of transparency in the elections, accusing the CNE of manipulating the results in favor of the government.

Auditable printed vote is not immune to fraud, say legal experts

Adriano Soares da Costa, former judge and specialist in Electoral Law, defends the auditable printed vote, but emphasizes that “no electoral system for receiving and counting votes is immune to fraud”.

“The first necessary, but not sufficient, aspect for a secure electoral system concerns the seriousness of the institutions that administer the electoral process,” he states.

The second essential point, for him, is the transparency of the electoral process, which includes access by parties, candidates and independent observers to information, from the definition of voting locations and the security of the voter registration process to the distribution of ballot boxes. Furthermore, at the end of the voting, there must be a counting process “with broad oversight by interested parties”, adds the jurist.

Finally, according to him, auditing the votes is essential. At this point, he considers that the safest model is precisely that of electronic voting machines with auditable printed votes, which allows “recounting by sampling or in those polling stations in which there are clear and well-founded suspicions of fraud”.

“Venezuela did not meet any of the requirements: the institutions that administer the electoral process are equipped and completely dominated by members linked to the regime, the voting process was completely compromised with obstacles to voters’ voting, there was no transparency during the electoral process, with international observers being prevented, in addition to the counting process having been carried out with the evident purpose of harming the will expressed by voters, proven by ballot papers to which the opposition had access”, he notes.

Lawyer Fabricio Rebelo, coordinator of the Center for Research in Law and Security (Cepedes), commented via X that “the fundamental thing in an electoral process is not the votes, but who and how counts them” and defined the Venezuelan elections as “theater”.

“In Brazil, there is a strong right-wing discourse that elections without physical records are insecure, because they cannot be audited; the dictator Maduro, ‘inexplicably’, endorses the criticisms on the eve of the ‘election’ there, saying that the Venezuelan model, with printed votes, is the safest; he ‘wins’ the dispute, even in an absolutely unfavorable environment, with a scenario of a landslide victory for the opposition; the “conclusion” expected by the actors is obvious: that printed votes are useless. Deep down, they are right; they really are useless”, he wrote.