The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, announced this Friday (20) that a referendum on the attempted annexation of the Essequibo region, located within neighboring Guyana, will be held on December 3.

According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, Rodríguez made the announcement after a meeting with the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, in which he presented the formal request for the organization of the referendum. In the consultation, the Venezuelan population will be asked whether they agree with the “defense of the territory in dispute with Guyana”.

“It is an initiative of justice, of peaceful vindication of the inalienable rights that the Republic of Venezuela has over the territory of Guyana Essequiba. No one doubts that Venezuela’s limits were established and must be respected long before the blatant robbery attempt perpetrated in 1899 with a flawed arbitration decision,” said Rodríguez.

Both the CNE and the National Assembly of Venezuela are controlled by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

The discussion regarding sovereignty over the region of more than 160 thousand square kilometers west of the Essequibo River, around 70% of Guyana’s territory, began in the 19th century. Caracas argues that the area is part of its territory because, during the colonial period, it was part of the general captaincy of Venezuela.

After Spanish rule, the region was administered by the Dutch from 1648 (well before Venezuela declared independence from Spain, which occurred in 1811) and by the United Kingdom from 1814.

In 1899, an arbitration award in a Paris court granted sovereignty over the region to the British Empire.

In 1962, Venezuela filed a lawsuit with the United Nations to contest the 1899 decision. In 1966, the year in which Guyana gained its independence from the United Kingdom, the Geneva Agreement was signed, which determined control of the area by the Guyanese, but admitted Venezuela’s objection. The dispute was supposed to be resolved within four years, but this did not happen.

Negotiations did not progress in the following decades and the dispute was shelved during the government of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), but Venezuela returned to present the demand after the American company ExxonMobil discovered large oil reserves in the Guyanese territorial sea, in 2015.

In April, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, Netherlands, declared that it has jurisdiction to decide the dispute between the two countries regarding the area.

The ICJ rejected, by 14 votes to one, the arguments of Venezuela, which had given several written and oral reasons for asking the court to declare Guyana’s allegations “inadmissible”, while it had asked the court to “reject the objections preliminary proceedings” in Caracas and move on to the merits of the case, which has not yet been decided.

Last month, Caracas criticized a Guyanese announcement of oil tenders in the disputed region.