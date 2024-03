For NGOs, the trial followed the pattern of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship of “using the justice system as an arm to execute repressive policies and political persecution” | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The Venezuelan Justice, subservient to Chavismo, sentenced on Monday night (18) ten police officers and military personnel to 30 years in prison for their alleged participation in the “Honra e Glória” case.

Judge Henni Carolina Mesa López sentenced them for the crimes of treason, terrorism and criminal association, according to the website Efecto Cocuyo.

According to the complaint, the convicts had participated in a scheme to try to attack two military units in the state of Sucre, in December 2019, allegedly under orders from opposition leaders Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López. The accused have remained in prison since then.

A report by the Venezuelan Human Rights Observatory had revealed that the ten police officers and military personnel “were coerced into admitting the facts under penalty of being sentenced to 30 years in prison if this case were brought to trial.” If they agreed, his sentence could be reduced to 17 years. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

For the NGO, the “Honra e Glória” case is “an example of the pattern documented and denounced by this observatory, with regard to the use of the Justice system as an arm to execute repressive policies and political persecution, thus violating the right to due process and all constitutional guarantees”.

Relatives of the accused had reported in 2021 that those accused were tortured and that the process did not follow due legal process.

The NGO Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy stated that the convictions occurred “without evidence”.