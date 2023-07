How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference held in May this year in Spain. | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (6) that the disqualification of former deputy María Corina Machado, an opponent of the Nicolás Maduro regime, “certainly sends the opposite message” to that in Venezuela free and fair elections next year.

At a press conference during his visit to Guyana, Blinken called “deeply unfortunate” Venezuela’s decision to ban Machado from running for elected office for 15 years.

“The focus of countries in the region is to put Venezuela back on a democratic path, and that starts with preparations for free and fair elections next year. That is the goal and is clearly the desire of people across Venezuela,” emphasized.

“We are determined to continue international cooperation and coordination to pressure the regime to commit to free and fair elections in 2024,” added Blinken.

In this sense, he defended that the sanctions against Venezuela are aimed at “helping to respond to the desire of the Venezuelan people to restore democracy”.