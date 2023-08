How did you feel about the content of this article?

The agreement between Venezuela and Brazil was terminated in 2019 | Photo: André Coelho/EFE

The Venezuelan dictatorship and Petrobras seek to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of gas, said this Tuesday (8) the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, who met with the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, on the sidelines. of the Amazon Summit held in Belém.

Gil guaranteed that the willingness to strengthen joint work occurs at a time when the country is “on the way to becoming the fourth largest natural gas reserve in the world”.

Recently, the dictator Nicolás Maduro said that the country “has certified the eighth largest gas reserve in the world”, but seeks to certify more reserves, which would put Venezuela in third or fourth position on the list.

In May, Prates expressed Petrobras’ interest in getting closer to neighboring countries, such as Bolivia, Venezuela and Guyana, and discussing some points such as “contractual terms, new potential for gas exploration and the preparation of companies for the energy transition”.

Relations between Venezuela and Brazil, suspended since 2019, were resumed with the return of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the presidency in January. (With information from EFE)