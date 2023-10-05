You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Speed is sought in the investigations of cases of gender violence.
The Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s Office and a Venezuelan police force studied strategies, during a meeting, to improve care for victims of gender violence, as well as to prevention of this crimereported this Thursday the director of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc), Douglas Rico.
Through the social network Instagram, the official indicated that they are looking for “decrease in statistics” and promote speed in investigations of cases already initiated, to reduce the impunity that, according to several non-governmental organizations, is imposed in a good part of the processes.
Likewise, the institutions intend “establish strategic mechanisms”without any being known so far, that “allow us to strengthen communication and refine alliances.”
Rico pointed out that representatives of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) and the Cicpc participated in the meeting.
A total of 139 women were murdered in the country between January and August of this year for reasons of gender, according to the NGO Utopix, which considers the development of an “emergency plan” “essential.” for the prevention, attention and mitigation of this type of violence.
From 2018 to July 31 of this year, the Prosecutor’s Office registered 628 cases of consummated femicide and 636 in degree of frustration.
EFE
