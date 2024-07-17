Venezuelan state security officials arrested the opposition leader’s “chief of protection” on Wednesday Maria Corina Machado, Miltiades Avilawhile he was at home, the opposition party Vente Venezuela reported.

“Urgent. María Corina Machado’s head of protection, Milciades Ávila, has been kidnapped. Today, at dawn, regime officials forcibly entered the house where she was being held, violating all legal procedures. We demand her immediate release!” the group wrote on its X account.

The message is accompanied by a photo of Ávilain charge of ensuring the security of the opposition during the electoral campaign, in which Machado leads the activities, in various states of the country, of the standard-bearer of the majority opposition – Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) -, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

What is known about the case of Milciades Ávila?

For now, The reasons for the arrest and the place where the opposition’s security chief was taken after being taken from his home are unknown.

Machado won the opposition primaries in October by an overwhelming majority, but she was unable to run for president due to a political disqualification imposed by the Comptroller General’s Office, which prevents her from holding elected public office until 2036.

According to the NGO Foro Penal, reported on Tuesday, Venezuelan authorities have arrested 102 people this year linked to the campaign of González Urrutia, the presidential candidate of PUD – to which Ávila is now added -, the NGO Foro Penal denounced on Tuesday.

Of the 102 arrests, 77 occurred since the formal start of the campaign on July 4, reflecting “a clear pattern of action against activists, militants, even collaborators or people who provide services” to González Urrutia and Machado, said Gonzalo Himiob, director of the Penal Forum.

In addition to González Urrutia, nine other candidates will compete for the presidency in the elections on July 28, including President Nicolás Maduro, who will seek his third term.