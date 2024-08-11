“The United States is trying to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down in exchange for an amnesty, as damning evidence emerges that the strongman lost last month’s election,” the Wall Street Journal. According to the U.S. newspaper, “the United States has discussed pardons for Maduro and his top lieutenants who have been indicted by the Justice Department,” according to “three people familiar with the Biden administration’s decisions. One of those people said the United States has put ‘everything on the table’ to convince Maduro to leave the country before his term expires in January.”



Italian Venezuelan Antonio Calvino missing for days

Meanwhile, the number of missing persons increases and the arrests of dissidents continueFear is growing in the Italian community in Venezuela, where the so-called ‘toc toc’ operation by the agents of Nicolas Maduro’s regime against his opponents spares no one, not even our fellow countrymen who have lived in the country for decades. The last two cases under the spotlight of the Italian authorities concern two Italian Venezuelans of Sicilian origin. “But there are so many cases – says Andrea Di Giuseppe, a deputy of Fratelli d’Italia elected abroad -, the roundups are a bit everywhere. I ask the embassies to open their doors to all of them and to the dozens of people who call me I say to take refuge immediately in our consulates”. But there are fears that Antonio Calvino, 46 ​​years old from Syracusehe failed.





“Since August 9th, there has been no trace of him, who – explains the parliamentarian – was an opponent of the government, arrested three years ago during Covid in front of our consulate in Caracas for ‘incitement to hatred’ with the alleged accusation of wanting to attack our consulate and released last year under pressure from our own government. The one who warned us was the Comites of Italians in Venezuela (organization that deals with the consulate, ed.). Anyone who refuses to go to his home and his family to personally verify what happened, because they themselves are afraid of retaliation. So we reported the matter to the consul”.

Of Joseph, who remembers the stories of compatriots who call asking for help, describes a situation of terror in Venezuela these daysafter the outcome of the elections that led to the controversial reconfirmation of Maduro: «There are people who hide every day in different places, they are often elderly people who in most cases have few economic resources. They tell me that the officers stop people on the street and, if they find unwelcome comments in their chats, they arrest them.. I now spend more time being around them than giving them instructions.”



Concern for another compatriot arrested

Another case concerns Rita Capriti from Messinaa member of the opposition party ‘Primero Justicia’, who was taken by local authorities during the night between 1st and 2nd August and since then it is detained in the Caña de Azucar prison facilityin Maracay. She is charged with incitement to hatred, terrorism and resisting a public official. Commissioner Josè Dellacroiz, director of the institute, assures that Mrs. Capriti is isolated in a room, is not in a cell and is in good health. “But the visit of the honorary vice consul was not allowed, who in the next few days will try again to obtain permission to meet her,” explains the regional deputy of Forza Italia, Bernardette Grasso, who expresses “deep concern.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been following the case since the beginning and the woman’s brother was already ready to return to Sicily but remained stuck there after his sister’s arrest: “We hope – says Tony Capriti – that everything will be resolved well for her. We are very tired, in the next few days I will go to visit her”.