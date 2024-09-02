The Venezuelan dictatorship classified as “piracy” the seizure of the official plane of dictator Nicolás Maduro by the United States, which occurred this Monday (2) in the Dominican Republic, due to Washington’s sanctions against the Chavista regime.

“Venezuela denounces to the international community that, once again, the authorities of the United States of America, in a repeated criminal practice that cannot be described as anything other than piracy, have illegally confiscated an aircraft that was used by the President of the Republic,” said the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to information from the Agence France-Presse.

“This action reveals that no state and no constitutional government are safe from illegal actions that ignore international law,” the foreign ministry added.

According to information from CNN, the plane seized in the Dominican Republic was taken to Florida after the US government pointed out that its purchase violated sanctions applied to Venezuela.

In March, the Maduro dictatorship banned Argentine planes from flying over Venezuelan airspace due to the case of the Venezuelan Boeing 747 plane, which was held in the Buenos Aires region from June 2022 until February of this year, when it was sent to the United States.

The Boeing 747-300M Dreamliner freighter belonged to the Iranian company Mahan Air and had been purchased by Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, companies sanctioned by the US Treasury Department.

After the plane took off, Maduro called the US decision to “dismember” the aircraft in Miami a “vile, criminal and outrageous act” and criticized Argentine President Javier Milei.

“They stole our Emtrasur plane. The bandit Milei stole the plane from Venezuela. Javier Milei, the hero of the far right with the illustrious surnames, stole a large plane from Venezuela, from you, the workers of Conviasa. The crazy Milei, is he crazy or insane or both at the same time? Oh, but he stole a plane from Venezuela!” declared the dictator at the time.