The Venezuelan regime said on Thursday (29) that it “does not owe explanations” to the United States regarding the “reelection” of Nicolás Maduro, proclaimed by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) in the presidential elections of July 28.

The announcement was made in response to the US government, which described as unacceptable the lack of transparency in the elections, the result of which is contested by the opposition, which accuses Maduro of having rigged the election, and a large part of the international community.

For the Venezuelan dictatorship, the US State Department “insists on its despicable position of meddling in matters that do not concern it.”

“We do not owe explanations to any foreign body, much less to the hostile empire,” says a message shared on Telegram by the Venezuelan regime’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil.

He stressed that the result released by the CNE “was corroborated” by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), led by Maduro’s allies, which validated the dictator’s reelection after a process that was requested by himself.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Thursday that the Venezuelan dictator and his proxies had “falsely” claimed victory and engaged in “repression” to stay in power.

Miller said the United States “applauds the courage and resilience of the millions of Venezuelans who voted and who continue to peacefully call on Maduro to recognize” that the standard-bearer of the main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, “received the majority of the votes.”

Furthermore, he emphasized that, despite repeated appeals from Venezuelans and the international community, the CNE, “controlled by Maduro, did not justify the announced results by presenting the original counting sheets, as it did after the 2013 and 2018 elections.”