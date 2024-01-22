31 people, including civilians and military personnel, have been arrested in Venezuela since May 2023 for allegedly being involved in five “conspiracy” plans that included an alleged assassination attempt on the country's dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and attacks on military installations, reported in this on Monday (22) the Venezuelan attorney general, Tarek William Saab, who is linked to Chavismo.

Saab alleges that there is an “ongoing conspiracy” in Venezuela, which was discovered by the country's courts, and accuses those detained of having committed crimes such as treason, terrorism, conspiracy, disclosure of military secrets and attempted intentional homicide.

In a statement, the Venezuelan attorney general predicted more arrests and recalled that authorities are looking for another 11 people allegedly involved in these plans, including journalists, retired military personnel and human rights experts, all opponents of the Maduro regime.

Saab says that four of the five plots were detected in 2023 and another on January 1, when the intention was to attack a military base in the state of Táchira, on the border with Colombia, and then attempt on the life of the governor of that region , Chavista Freddy Bernal, and Maduro himself.

The attorney general identified all those arrested and wanted with first and last names and showed two alleged statements from the detainees that implicated Venezuelan opposition leaders and the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in these plans.

“There will be new arrests because there are groups that call themselves opposition politicians, but belong to the worst 'Nazi-fascist extreme right' in the entire Western Hemisphere […] This opposition is not even political, it is terrorist,” said Saab.

The attorney general stated that those captured operated in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, along with members of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Colombian intelligence services.

Maduro is accused by several Venezuelan and international human rights organizations of persecuting and torturing opponents, as well as using the state apparatus to silence dissidents. The Chavista regime is also accused by American authorities of benefiting from international drug trafficking. Maduro is still on the US wanted list. (With EFE Agency)