Vinotino fell to the Inca team and joined Bolivia as the only two teams eliminated in the first phase. The victory of Ricardo Gareca’s men allows them to join Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador as the other classifieds in group B.

Venezuela has the merit of having fought against all possible adversities in this Copa América and having depended on itself on the last date of the group stage to qualify for the quarterfinals. This June 27 they lost to Peru in Brasilia at the end of group B, in a duel where both teams took to the field with their gala line-ups.

With the Vinotinto, the eight players who were infected with Covid-19 in the prelude to the competition were available for the first time.

The first 45 minutes quickly made us forget any hypothetical pact to draw and rely on an Ecuadorian defeat against Brazil to leave La Tri out.

At minute 12, Yoshimar Yotún had a frank shot to open the scoring in favor of Peru. The shot went high and Venezuela responded on the next play with a header from Jefferson Savarino, who missed another chance in front of goal.

Sergio Córdova and Gianluca Lapadula enjoyed two opportunities in which were the best minutes of this commitment.

Peru took the lead in the second half with a foot strike from André Carrillo in the small area after the ball bounced off an opponent. Shortly after the Ecuador draw against Brazil in Goiania and Venezuela was left out of the Copa América.

Given this scenario, José Peseiro’s men could have risked more, but this did not happen until the 69th minute that forward Yeferson Soteldo entered. The Venezuelan star had an injury that prevented him from playing the first three games.

The claw that Venezuela showed in these meetings was not enough in these last minutes against Peru to turn the result around.

Ecuador ties Brazil to qualify for the quarterfinals

To Peru and Colombia, who had a break on this date, Ecuador joins as the other classified in group B. Brazil had already sealed their pass to the quarterfinals and with the first place in the group assured.

With that calm, the coach Tite gave rest to his star Neymar. The forward was formed by Everton, Firmino, Paquetá and Gabriel Barbosa. For their part, the tricolor could not count on their midfielder Damián Díaz, one of their figures.

With the need to show their talent in the middle of a squad with great internal competition, Brazil dominated the first half. The goal came in the 37th minute, with two previous warnings from Barbosa and Paquetá.

Forward Ángel Mena celebrates Ecuador’s equalizing goal against Brazil that allows them to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa América. Goiania, Brazil, June 27, 2021. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

The goal was made by defender Eder Militao, who had a great season at Real Madrid, after a free kick shot.

With the elimination head-on, Ecuador reacted at the beginning of the complementary period thanks to a goal from Ángel Mena, who had replaced Moisés Caicedo in the first 45 minutes. The club striker León defined with a strong shot after a play that Brazil could not clearly reject.

The draw seemed to reassure both teams, especially Ecuador, already aware of the Venezuelan defeat. Only one occasion missed by Vinicius threatened to break the tables.

Brazil is waiting to know if they will play against Chile or Uruguay in the quarterfinals while, for now, Argentina would be Ecuador’s rival. Colombia and Peru must wait for the final outcome of group A this Monday to meet their opponents in the next instance.

