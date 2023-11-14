The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, questioned the extension of sanctions imposed by the European Union on 54 Chavismo officials.

(Also read: EU extended its sanctions against the Maduro Government until 2024)

For Rodríguez, the resolution – imposed until May 2024 – “a level of rudeness and insolence, which are definitely unacceptable.” Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the ruling party, had already questioned them and blamed the United States.

But Rodríguez also assured that because of this, observation by the EU Electoral Observation Mission in Venezuela will not be allowed.

“As long as there is a Venezuelan sanctioned by the EU, as long as there is a harmless EU sanction against Venezuela, they will be prevented from going to Venezuela to observe any type of election. “They are violating the Barbados agreement,” he said during the parliament session this Tuesday.

(You may be interested: Diosdado Cabello accuses the US of ordering the renewal of EU sanctions against Chavistas)

Among those sanctioned by the EU is Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council, “with whom they eventually have to sign the agreement, he is sanctioned by the EU,” highlighted Rodríguez, who is also chief negotiator at the dialogue table with the opponents.

Like Cabello, Rodríguez insisted that the EU’s decision is an order from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

“They are reduced to the status of lapdogs of those who devastate humanity, the American empire. They are lap dogs that move their tails and heads to the commands dictated to them,” Rodríguez said.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS