Maracay (Venezuela) (AFP) – The government of Venezuela announced this Saturday that it had “dismantled” Tren de Aragua – a criminal gang born in Venezuela, which operates in several Latin American countries – after taking over a prison controlled by this group, although the whereabouts of its main leader are unknown.

“We have total control of this prison” and “we have completely dismantled the self-proclaimed former Aragua Train,” said the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Admiral Remigio Ceballos.

Last Wednesday, more than 11,000 soldiers and police occupied the Tocorón prison (Aragua state, north), which functioned as the gang’s operations center.

In uniform, with backhoes behind him demolishing structures in a courtyard of the now vacated prison, Ceballos asserted that 88 members of Tren de Aragua have been captured in the operation, in which weapons of war such as rocket launchers, rifles and grenades were seized.

Ceballos declared at the end of a tour organized by the government for the press of the facilities.

“GNB – the acronym for the military Bolivarian National Guard -, the train is over,” read one graffiti.

The authorities released messages on social networks and the media with photographs, name and ID number of Héctor Guerrero, alias ‘El Niño’ Guerrero, the top leader of the gang. “Reward. Wanted.”

An NGO defending the human rights of prisoners, the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory, denounced on Friday that the leaders of the Aragua Train fled abroad before the prison was occupied.

The most violent (prisoners); That is, the ‘pranes’, had already negotiated (with the authorities) the eviction of the premises and emigrated from the country a week ago, the organization said in a statement.

The ‘pranes’, as the leaders of inmates in prisons are called in Venezuela, had ordered the construction of a nightclub, a zoo and a baseball field in the prison.

Ceballos denied that the government negotiated with the leaders of this gang dedicated, among other crimes, to kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

“We have had long-term planning, it has not been an activity carried out overnight, much less under any negotiation,” he said.

Ceballos stated that “even at the international level” there will be actions in case the gang leaders leave the country.

“If some of the members were to escape, to flee (…), we are going to capture them, because for this we are carrying out diplomatic coordination and connections,” said the official.

The government reported the death of a soldier during the takeover, without giving a number of injuries.

The Tocorón prison housed about 1,600 prisoners.