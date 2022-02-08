The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Felix Plasenciaassured that his country will continue “strengthening ties with Russia”, this after the meeting held by the Colombian government with the Russian representation to address military cooperation on the Venezuelan border.

Duque will not be able to fool the world with his false positives

“Duque will not be able to deceive the world with his false positives,” Plasencia wrote on his Twitter account. In addition, she assured that Colombia is submerged in Washington and criticized the US military bases “that her government hosts, as an imperial pawn in the anachronistic cold war scenario that they intend to impose.”

President Nicolás Maduro has not commented on this meeting, which was announced by his counterpart Iván Duque, after Colombian intelligence confirmed the Russian military presence on the border axis.

Plasencia said that they will continue promoting cooperation with their allies, which he described as strategic, “in order to further deepen and develop bilateral relations, in favor of the prosperity and security of our peoples.”

The chancellor wrote: “It is not surprising that Mr. Duque and the Colombian government continue to try to spread their false positives around the world.which seem to be one of the specialties of misrule, after the production and trafficking of drugs, which continue to grow every year”.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

Correspondent THE TIME

Caracas Venezuela)