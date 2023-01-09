Arrest and seizure orders are part of the actions undertaken by the Venezuelan justice system against Dinorah Figuera, Marianela Fernández and Auristela Vásquez, three opponents who assumed the leadership of the National Assembly elected in 2015 and whose term constitutionally ceased in 2021.

Figuera replaced Juan Guaidó after he was removed from his position as interim president and speaker of parliament on December 30 in a virtual session.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, assured this Monday at a press conference that The former deputies are accused of the crimes of usurpation of functions, treason, money laundering and criminal association. For this reason, Venezuela made a red alert request to Interpol, specifically to Spain and the United States, countries in which they reside.

“These criminals (…), Dinorah Figuera, Marianela Fernández and Auristela Vásquez; who now intend to proclaim themselves as an ad hoc directive of a National Assembly (AN/Parliament), that their period ended, (the) we have processed and we have requested the respective arrest warrants,” Saab said.

Dinorah Figuera replaced Juan Guaidó in the presidency of the National Assembly.

Opposition does not know the status of assets

Before the prosecutor’s statements, the opposition Dinorah Figuera said in a virtual press conference that the status of Venezuelan assets abroad is unknown in the parliament that she presides over, which were managed by Juan Guaidó and the commissions that were appointed to such an end.

“We are not aware of many actions because the accounts have not been presented, we are waiting for them, because the interim government, which has finished its functions, has stated that they will render accounts,” Figuera said.

Figuer, exiled in Spain, assured that they will make a diagnosis of what happens with the assets and all the judicial processes that remain open.

“Every official has the responsibility to deliver accounts, but when one is part or head of a government, that main official must deliver accounts and (…) it is not about delivering accounts in isolation,” he added.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

