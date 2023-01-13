The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, claimed this Thursday, in the presentation of the annual accountability, that the country stopped receiving US$ 232 billion (R$ 1.2 trillion) in the oil sector due to sanctions imposed by the United States. since 2015, although restrictions were only determined in 2019.

“The country should have received and did not receive US$ 232 billion that would have been destined for wages, social rights, education, health, food, housing, infrastructure, for the general development of the country”, said the Venezuelan dictator during a speech before the deputies of the Assembly. National (AN, Parliament), in Caracas.

This gap in revenue, he said, was caused by those who “asked and insisted inside Venezuela and outside Venezuela” for the imposition of economic sanctions, in reference to the opposition wing that defended these restrictions in international forums.

This shortage of foreign exchange, “derived from criminal sanctions, prevented, as is normal, investment for the purchase of raw materials, inputs, capital goods for the maintenance of non-oil economic activity”, he detailed.

In this sense, he declared that the “impact” on the non-oil economy was US$ 642 billion (R$ 3.3 trillion), without specifying whether this amount was a loss of revenue as a result of the sanctions.

“These are overwhelming data that perhaps show (…) the hidden face, the hidden face of the real war they waged in our country and the real war they waged against the oil industry, they did this against the economy to try to generate a social collapse and create conditions for regime change and a coup d’état with foreign intervention,” he added.

Maduro is still in charge of Venezuela thanks to fraudulent elections.