The streets of Caracas and the Venezuelan ruling party paid tribute this Sunday to former President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) on the tenth anniversary of his death.

Although the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) started on Friday the commemoration events for the former president, who died on March 5, 2013, a victim of cancer, the main ceremonies were scheduled for Sunday.

The main events took place in the Cuartel de la Montaña, from where Chávez led the 1992 coup and where his remains rest today. Hundreds of supporters of Chavismo gathered at various points in downtown Caracas and marched until they reached the Barracks to honor the memory of the deceased leader.

“Today I come here to honor our eternal commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, the man who woke up the Venezuelan people, the man who told the people that there is love here,” said Francisco Morillo, one of the attendees.

Also present at the event, in addition to the members of the Government, were the presidents and former presidents of the left in the region who were close to Chávez.

Among those present were the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega; that of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves. The former presidents of Cuba, Raúl Castro; from Bolivia, Evo Morales; from Ecuador, Rafael Correa, and from Honduras, Manuel Zelaya.

Hundreds of people visited the grave of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, on the tenth anniversary of his death.

“We are on the day of Comandante Hugo Chávez’s passage to immortality, today more than ever we have to join forces (…) to continue waging the battle for the freedom of our peoples,” Ortega told the state channel.

“We come with the best spirit to transmit the feeling of the Bolivian people, that the presence of the commander is in Bolivia and we come to bring that greeting here to the brothers of Venezuela,” said the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, in statements to the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

Chávez ruled Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013 and during his tenure he maintained close relations with leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Argentina or Brazil.

In the midst of a battle against cancer, he asked his followers to support Nicolás Maduro as his successor.

Maduro assumed power three days after Chávez’s death was announced, and was then elected on April 14 of that year. He got him re-elected in 2018 amid international rejection and questioning with accusations of fraud.

As part of the commemorations, at 4:25 in the afternoon, the time the former president died, the government authorities rang the bells and swore allegiance to the Bolivarian revolution.

But during the days of tribute in recent days, voices critical of the legacy of the deceased former president were also heard. “(Chavez) spread poverty: 80 percent of Venezuelans today are poor and, from being one of the richest countries in Latin America, he turned them into a nightmare,” said a citizen yesterday.

“Chavismo has degraded itself to an authoritarian movement, with hegemonic and very clientelist traits, which reduces the role of the people almost to servitude,” another Venezuelan told Radio France International.

Strong criticism was also heard against Maduro, in whose government the economy shrank by 80 percent and inflation reached 234 percent. “The repression during the Maduro government has been brutal and continuous,” said the NGO Foro Penal.

Maduro’s speech

The acts of tribute to the former president concluded on Sunday night with the closing of the meeting ‘Validity of the Bolivarian thought of Comandante Chávez in the 21st century’.

During the meeting, President Nicolás Maduro affirmed that Chávez taught the country to face all possible obstacles and scenarios and stressed that Venezuela has not fallen to the colonial model.

In addition, Maduro called for maintaining the political, ideological, and moral union and moving away from any “divisive force.”

“Dissolving forces always arise (…) that seek to blur the path of resistance of the revolution, that seek to take advantage of the difficulties (…) the people have to say very clearly, no to the dissolving forces (… .) and take care of the political union, the ideological union, the spiritual union, the moral union of our people,” he said.

In addition, said that despite the death of Chávez, there has not “been an absence, there has been a permanent presence of his ideal, of its revolutionary thrust and sworn commitment to advance in the construction of a free, independent, sovereign, socialist homeland”.

“Who knows about difficulties, our people, the threats, the aggressions, the criminal sanctions, and they believed, the American empire, that it could impose its colonial model against our country, but we have said very clearly, colonial model no, free homeland yes (…) that is where we are outlining the path of the years to come,” he added.

