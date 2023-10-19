The Venezuelan dictatorship released five political prisoners after the United States government suspended several sanctions against the country, due to an agreement between the Chavista regime and the opposition for the 2024 presidential elections.

The leader of the opposition delegation in the dialogue, Gerardo Blyde, published on ; journalist Roland Carreño, close to opposition leader Juan Guaidó; student Marco Garcés Carapaica; Mariana Barreto, arrested for participating in protests in 2019; and Eurinel Rincón, former secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

“The most important thing at this moment is to move forward, to thank everyone who made this possible… I have no words,” said Requesens outside his residence, where he was serving an eight-year sentence of house arrest, according to information from the agency France-Presse.

The United States announced on Wednesday the suspension of several sanctions against Venezuela, including on the oil and gas sector, after the South American country’s regime and opposition agreed to international monitoring of the upcoming elections.

President Joe Biden’s administration has warned, however, that the suspension of sanctions on the oil and gas sector will remain in effect for six months and could be reconsidered if there is no progress toward democratic elections and the release of Americans detained in Venezuela.

The US made this decision in response to the signing of an electoral roadmap agreement between the United Platform of Venezuela and representatives of the Maduro regime, the Treasury Department said.

The government and the United Democratic Platform (PUD), an opposition bloc, signed two agreements in Barbados on Tuesday (17) on guarantees for the 2024 presidential elections, including international observation.

In the agreement on electoral guarantees, the parties committed to continuing the process of dialogue and negotiation regarding other measures, “understanding the need to suspend sanctions against the Venezuelan State”, said the Maduro regime after signing. (With EFE Agency)