Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil demanded on Tuesday (3) that the United States “respect” the country’s sovereignty, after the American government rejected the arrest warrant issued on Monday (2) by a Venezuelan court specializing in crimes related to terrorism, controlled by Chavismo, against opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia.

“The United States should focus on its own problems, which it has enough of, respect our country and our sovereignty. We will continue to move forward despite its hatred and neocolonial pretensions,” Gil said in a message on the Telegram platform, in response to the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, who criticized the Venezuelan justice measure.

According to information from the EFE Agency, Nichols, through the social network X, rejected the arrest warrant against Urrutia and said that the opposition leader promoted “national reconciliation”.

“Instead of acknowledging his electoral defeat and preparing for a peaceful transition in Venezuela, [o ditador do país, Nicolás] Maduro has now ordered the arrest of the democratic leader who defeated him overwhelmingly at the polls,” he added.

In response, Venezuela’s foreign minister said Nichols was an accomplice to the “criminal gang that tried to set the country on fire after losing the elections,” referring to the opposition.

“Now he is throwing a tantrum when the justice system refers to the organizers of violence and disrespect for public authorities,” he added.

On Tuesday, the US announced that it is considering what measures to take against the Venezuelan regime in retaliation for the arrest warrant against González.