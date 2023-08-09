The Venezuelan dictatorship reaffirmed this Tuesday (8) its interest in joining the New Development Bank of the group of emerging economies Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) during a meeting between the chancellor of the Caracas regime , Yván Gil, and the financial entity’s advisor, Alessandro Teixeira.

During the meeting, which took place in parallel to the Summit of the Amazon Countries, where leaders of eight governments are meeting in Belém, the chancellor reiterated Venezuela’s interest in joining what he classified as an “important economic bloc”.

The Venezuelan regime released this information and images of the meeting between Gil and Teixeira, advisor to the president of the New Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff, through an official statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

In the statement, Venezuela recalled that last week, the vice president of the Maduro regime, Delcy Rodríguez, expressed the country’s desire to be part of the Brics, considering the bloc as a model of “new internationality” away from “unilateralism”. .

She also recalled that the dictator Nicolás Maduro has already formalized the regime’s request for membership of the group with the aim of “putting the largest oil reserve on the planet” at the service of the Brics.

The New Development Bank of the BRICS was established in 2014 with the purpose of “financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the founding countries, emerging and developing economies”.

Over the past nine years, the institution – made up of the five members of the Brics, in addition to Bangladesh, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay – approved “financing worth US$ 32.8 billion for 96 projects”.

The Brics have a meeting scheduled for this month in South Africa, and Venezuela will take this opportunity to “build relationships” and seek support in its attempt to be accepted by these countries, which currently have governments with close affinities to the Chavista regime. (With EFE Agency)