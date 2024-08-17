Mobilization called by María Corina Machado defends that Edmundo González won the elections on July 28

Thousands took to the streets of Venezuela and capitals around the world this Saturday (Aug. 17, 2024) to protest against the country’s president Nicolás Maduro. The acts were summoned by opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The protesters argue that Nicolás Maduro lost the election to his opponent Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right). They ask for “to enforce the will of the voters” in the July elections.

According to the president of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, Delsa Solórzano, acts were carried out andm Caracas and in more than 350 cities in the country and around the world. Images on social media show groups of Venezuelans carrying flags and signs calling for a “Free Venezuela” in cities in countries such as Spain, Argentina, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Italy, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, China, New Zealand and Belgium.

The elections were held on July 28. The CNE (National Electoral Council) confirmed the victory of chavistabut the opposition claims fraud and claims to have been the winner of the elections. The President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) suggested that new elections be held in the country. Maduro and María Corina rejected the idea of ​​new elections.

In the Venezuelan capital Caracas, protesters carried vote count receipts collected by the opposition showing that candidate Edmundo González, who ran against Maduro, had won more than twice as many votes as the current president.

Shortly before going to the event in Caracas, on the morning of this Saturday (17.Aug), the opposition leader once again asked for support from the country’s Armed Forces to participate in the “movement”.

Edmundo González also spoke out on social media regarding the protests. He said that Venezuela is “united, fighting for democracy and freedom”. He also stated that the opposition will have the votes, the minutes and the support of the international community and Venezuelans determined to fight. “It is time for an orderly transition”he stated.

IN BRAZIL

Protesters gathered in Brasilia to protest against the Maduro government. The meeting was held at the TV Tower Square, located in the central area of ​​the federal capital.

People carried banners against the current Venezuelan government and flags of the country. One of the signs read: “SOS Venezuela”.

See below photos taken by photojournalist Sérgio Lima in Brasília:





