A few days before the end of the year The economic outlook in Venezuela looks different from the same period in 2021 and even in the first months of 2022, when the economy turned around and what the Executive called the “economic recovery” was felt.

November closed with inflation of 21.9 percent, the highest number of the year, although economists had warned of the possibility of this figure. From May until today, the fluctuation of inflation has had an upward trend.

The figure provided by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF) does not surprise specialists at all. According to the independent body, the price increase gained strength in November, adding a interannual inflation of 213 percent and an accumulated inflation of 195.7 percent.



“This acceleration of inflation occurred in a context of a significant depreciation of the bolivar estimated at 43 percent and a loss of reserves of US$ 1,154 million between November 2022 compared to November 2021,” details the OVF in its report.

Many wonder why the figures are so volatile in a country where a new business is opened almost every day. “Inflation continues to rise because there is no production. It has been misunderstood that to correct inflation it is only done with an exchange policy,” economist and university professor Aarón Olmos told EL TIEMPO.

OVF figures place the cost of the food basket at $366 (Bs.4,095.95) while the basic minimum wage remains at Bs.130, that is, $11.62.

For Olmos, the fact of not producing affects the little improvement in the country. “Everything we consume, most of it comes from abroad,” says the economist.

A few days ago, the National Superintendency for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights (Sundee) published a list of foods that would be subject to price control, a measure that was last applied in 2018.

But within hours of the social media post, it was removed. “Price controls are an unfortunate measure that some governments apply. We already know the recipe: it appears in the gazette, a group of foods is assigned a price and the products disappear and then we see them in the informal market and this creates scarcity,” points out Olmos.

At the moment it is unknown if the authorities will apply price controls right in December when prices tend to increase.



The OVF also lists as the cause of inflation the BCV’s intervention policy in the exchange market to stabilize the exchange rate, which “has lost effectiveness and is unable to contain the rise in prices while generating a drain on the reserves of the BCV”.

The items that showed the greatest variation were: recreation with 30.4 percent, miscellaneous goods and services with 27.9 percent, education with 29.4 percent, and clothing and footwear with 27.5 percent. It should be noted that the price of electricity increased 70 percent once the kw went from Bs.0.10 to Bs.0.17.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

