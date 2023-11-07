The Government of Venezuela has announced that it has regained control of its most violent prisons and the establishment of a military-like regime. The Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, has assured the “successful” takeover of the Vista Hermosa prison, located in Ciudad Bolívar, about eight hours from Caracas, within the framework of an operation called Great Chief Guaicaipurodesigned to dismantle the dense branches of organized crime that exist in the traditionally hellish Venezuelan prisons.

“The work is done, we have ended all the criminal structures that were here. We will soon provide additional information on what we have found. We already have the most populated prisons under control,” Ceballos stated in a video posted on social networks in which he tours the facilities of the place.

Remigio Ceballos speaks from the Tocuyito prison, on October 26, after an operation. Rayner Pena R (EFE)

Before Vista Hermosa, in somewhat spectacular operations that recall the Bukele effecthundreds of military and police officials had announced that the State was regaining control of the Tocorón, Tucuyito, La Pica and Puente Ayala prisons, famous during these years for being centers that organized crime dominated freely to plan kidnappings, extortions, murders and scams, and to finance extravagant recreational activities, such as the famous nightclub Tokyo or the restaurant The Sazón of the Underworld.

In all of them, the recovery of numerous variants of long and short weapons, including machine guns and hand grenades, has been announced. In the La Pica prison, near Maturín, in the east of the country, the authorities found a kind of call centerwith many cubicles and telephones, in which numerous scams and virtual kidnappings were carried out with calls to people from prisons.

The takeover brings with it the transfer of many of these prisoners to other centers, already quite overcrowded, and, according to the plans of the Minister of Penitentiary Affairs, the establishment of a confinement regime with military procedures, uniforms and closed order in playgrounds.

Prisoners sitting and forming in the patio, during the intervention operation at the Vista Hermosa prison, in Ciudad Bolívar (Venezuela). Ministry of the Interior (EFE)

These prisons, along with those of Trujillo and San Felipe – the next ones to be taken, according to the information – are those in which the famous ones exercised their dominions. pranes, the true authority in each prison, who collected taxes from the prisoners to guarantee their safety, and who made crime a true personal undertaking, such as El Niño Guerrero, leader of the famous criminal multinational El Tren de Aragua; Pedro Quickito; Wilmito; or Richardi.

Although he recognizes that these measures can translate into relief in the siege of the underworld, the criminologist and specialist lawyer, Luis Izquiel, notes that the Chavista administration is trying to remedy a situation that was out of control for more than a decade, and that had grown to inconceivable levels during the Governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolas Maduro. Izquiel doubts that any of these measures will have any permanent effect on combating crime.

“Pranato – a phenomenon among the modalities of the underworld that, Izquiel points out, was born in the Vista Hermosa prison about fifteen years ago – is a stage of crime that saw the light of day in Chavismo,” he says. “What we have to see here is whether these measures will correct the serious problems of the penitentiary system, or if they will prevent the development of crime in the future.”

The decisions announced by the Ministry of the Interior and Justice have been received with a certain surprise and disbelief among national opinion, accustomed over the years to hearing Dantesque versions of the prison system without the Government being overly disturbed by the issue. Many relatives of prisoners have protested the measure, which involves the transfer of numerous inmates. The migration of many of them, Izquiel points out, will result in more procedural delays.

Relatives of the Tocuyito inmates demand information from the relatives of their loved ones, on October 26. Rayner Pena R (EFE)

Humberto Prado, from the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory, suspects the true intentions of the Government, and alludes to the need they have in Miraflores to create “a new information agenda” with these apparently spectacular procedures to counteract the investigations in the International Criminal Court or the effect primary politician.

“For many years there was a clear network of complicity between crime and various levels of the Venezuelan state, in the Prosecutor’s Office, in the courts, in the Ombudsman’s Office,” he states. “The prans multiplied during the times of Tarek El Aissami as Minister of the Interior. These decisions are going to terribly aggravate the problem of overcrowding. “Half of the country’s prisoners are currently in police centers and checkpoints, crowded together and without knowing a judicial process.”

The voluminous diaspora of Venezuelans, which also includes criminals in search of new niches to operate in other countries, and some decisions of this nature, unusual in the traditional procedures of Chavismo, aimed at dismantling prison operations and murdering known gangsters, have consolidated a clear decrease in all types of crime in the country for the first time in 30 years. Prisoner riots and prison massacres have also occurred with less frequency and intensity.

Military guards the Tocuyito prison, in Carabobo state, on October 26. Rayner Pena R (EFE)

