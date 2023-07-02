The Venezuelan dictatorship refuted on Saturday (1st) the criticisms made by the United States after the regime of Nicolás Maduro made former deputy María Corina Machado, one of the favorites in the opposition primaries for the 2024 presidential elections in Venezuela, ineligible for 15 years. South American country.

In a note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela suggested that Americans make “corrections” in their electoral processes.

“The robust participatory democracy and protagonist of Venezuela does not require or accept the tutelage of other nations, much less of indirect democratic systems and with severe restrictions on participation, imposed by economic interests and a deep institutionalized racism, which each year registers the deprivation of the exercise of the democratic rights of large segments of the Afro-descendant population,” said the Venezuelan statement.

“The United States would be better off applying timely and fair corrections to its electoral system before trying to make value judgments about the legitimate actions of democratic institutions in other countries,” added the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Friday (30), the US State Department had published a note in which it pointed out that the ineligibility of María Corina Machado “deprives the Venezuelan people of basic political rights”.

“Venezuelans deserve the right to select a candidate to participate in the 2024 presidential elections without interference,” said the statement, in which the US government also expressed concern about changes in Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE).

“A strong and independent CNE is indispensable for free, fair and competitive elections. Ensuring that all Venezuelan voices are represented on the CNE increases its credibility and bolsters voter confidence,” the State Department highlighted.

On Friday, Venezuelan deputy José Brito released a document from the Comptroller General of Venezuela, which confirmed that María Corina Machado is barred from running for elected office for 15 years.

The body of the Chavista dictatorship claimed that Machado’s ineligibility was determined after a property investigation that pointed to acts against Venezuela’s “public ethics, administrative morality, the rule of law, peace and sovereignty”.

On Twitter, the former deputy denied the accusations and said she intended to continue running in the Venezuelan opposition primaries, which will be held in October.