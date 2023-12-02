This Friday, Venezuela closed the campaign for the referendum this Sunday, December 3, on the dispute with Guyana over a territory of almost 160,000 square kilometers, with two musical events in Caracas, where An activity was also carried out with the participation of several authorities, including President Nicolás Maduro.

(Also: ICJ asks Venezuela to ‘refrain’ from complicating dispute with Guyana with referendum)

After 25 days of mobilizations in different areas of the country, concerts, tours of communities, flyer delivery days and sectoral meetings, The ‘Venezuela todo’ campaign, which began on November 6, ended with the ‘Essequibo Fest’ in the capital, attended by thousands of people.

“This is not a political issue (…) this is Venezuela, it is the future (of the nation),” a young dancer who was in the audience told EFE.

(You can read: US prepared to reinstate sanctions on Venezuela if there is no ‘more progress’)

This is not a political question (…) this is Venezuela, it is the future (of the nation). See also Why Canada wants to welcome 1.5 million immigrants by 2025

Near her was Erika González, a young manicurist, who told EFE that she thought the festival was “excellent,” since it is “good that they encourage the people” and that they “feel happy.”

The concert ‘A song for the Essequibo’ was also held in Caracas, with the participation of soloists and musical groups.

Earlier, The head of state led an event in the city in which he reiterated his call to Venezuelans to take advantage of this “unique opportunity” to “rescue” the territory, rich in natural resources..

(Also: Venezuela would lose the right to vote in the ICC due to millionaire debt. What is the amount?)

“We are in a historic hour. I call on all the people of Venezuela to take advantage of this unique opportunity that life has given us, that day, when you vote, and you are signing the voting notebook, feel that you are one of the signatories ( …) of the rescue act of Guayana Esequiba,” he expressed.

The day was also marked by the pronouncement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which this year declared it had jurisdiction to rule on the dispute, in response to Guyana’s request to take provisional measures to “block” the referendum.

(You can read: Venezuelan opposition hopes that Maduro meets the US deadline to remove disqualifications)

Venezuelans protest in favor of the Essequibo referendum. Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

The Hague court urged Venezuela to “refrain” from taking “any action that modifies” the situation of the territory, or that could “aggravate or prolong” this litigation before the courtalthough he did not directly ask Caracas to cancel the consultation.

(Also: Nicolás Maduro declares war on smuggling and asks the authorities to ‘extirpate’ it)

During the event to mark the end of the campaign, Maduro attacked his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, and affirmed that his country gave a “historic beating” to the “surrender Government of Guyana” and the American oil company ExxonMobil, which, as he has denounced, has Caracas, “undue” interests in the territory.

Ali, for his part, asked Venezuela to abide by the court’s binding ruling.

EFE