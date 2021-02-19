Venezuela The “first stage” of his immunization against the coronavirus began this Thursday with the application of the first doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the country’s health personnel. The government of Nicolás Maduro set a goal of immunizing 70% of the population by the end of the year.

Glendys Rivero, a 37-year-old medical surgeon in Los Teques (Miranda, north), was the first Venezuelan to receive the vaccine.

The country received 100,000 doses of Sputnik V on Saturday, of the 10 million he ordered.

“We are starting this first phase of immunization on the right foot, in this fight against the pandemic and for the defense of the health of the people,” President Maduro wrote on Twitter.

The first vaccines were applied this Thursday in the states of La Guaira and Miranda (north), as well as in Caracas, where it is expected to immunize 11,000 health workers.

The doctor Glendy Rivero was the first person to receive the vaccine in Venezuela, in a hospital in Los Teques, in the state of Miranda. Photo: EFE

Beneficiaries will have to wait 21 days to receive the second dose.

State television VTV showed images of other doctors and nurses who received the Russian vaccine in three public hospitals in the country.

“This stage, which will take us two weeks, will be extended to the entire national territory,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said earlier in an official ceremony to launch the vaccination plan.

The deputies, first

The first phase also includes police and military personnel, as well as to the deputies of the Chavista majority Parliament and other authorities.

The elderly, among the most vulnerable population, were not mentioned in the plan announced on Wednesday by Maduro, which expect mass vaccination to occur by April.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: BLOOMBERG

For his part, the Venezuelan Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, pointed out that Sputnik V is “the safest vaccine” that the world has so far, while sending a “message of tranquility” to the population by ensuring that more doses are on the way.

“If everything goes as expected, we will be able to reach (vaccinate) 70% of the Venezuelan population, which is the goal we have to achieve herd immunity,” he said.

“It is the vaccination goal that we have to achieve a possible herd immunity and give the lunge to this pandemic,” he said.

Venezuela, which participated in the Sputnik V clinical trials, invested $ 200 million in the 10 million doses “that should arrive in this four-month period progressively,” Maduro reported this week.

Venezuela is also among the 37 Latin American and Caribbean countries that will receive anticovid vaccines through the Covax system, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure the equitable distribution of immunizations against coronavirus in the world.

The WHO regional body, the Pan American Health Organization, has asked Venezuela for an advance of $ 18 million to secure a reserve of between 1.4 and 2.4 million doses of AstraZeneca serum within the framework of Covax .

The government of Maduro negotiates to access resources abroad that are blocked, and whose control falls on the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of the country by fifty countries.

Maduro evoked the possibility of obtaining a “combination” of vaccines, including Chinese and Cuban, this one still in the testing phase.

With almost 30 million inhabitants, Venezuela has 134,319 confirmed cases and 1,297 deaths from covid-19, according to official figures, questioned by organizations such as Human Rights Watch and medical associations, which assure that the figures are much higher.

