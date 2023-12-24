The Government of Venezuela assured this Sunday that it keeps its alerts on after the United Kingdom announced the sending of one of its warships to Guyana, one of its former colonies. in the midst of the territorial dispute between both South American countries.

“We remain alert to these provocations that put the peace and stability of the Caribbean and our America at risk,” said the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, on X (formerly Twitter), who believes that this announcement threatens the agreements signed in Saint Vincent. and the Grenadines on December 14 between Caracas and Georgetown.

That day, the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana, Nicolás Maduro and Irfaan Ali, respectively, agreed not to threaten each other and “avoid incidents” on the disputed territory, of about 160,000 square kilometers, to reduce the tension that had escalated in the previous weeks. .

“And the commitment to good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence? And the agreement not to threaten and use force mutually under any circumstances?” Padrino López questioned, after remembering that the British ship will reach waters that Venezuela considers pending “to be delimited”, even though Guyana sees them as an integral part of its geography.

A warship in waters to be delimited? And then? And the commitment to good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence? And the agreement not to threaten and use force against each other under any circumstances? We remain alert to these provocations that put the… pic.twitter.com/7nqifgGULn — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) December 24, 2023

Minutes before, in another message, the head of Defense had called to defend Guayana Esequiba, the area under dispute, in his Christmas message. As reported this Sunday by the British network 'BBC', the United Kingdom is preparing to send the ship as “show of military and diplomatic support” to Guyana, which controls the disputed area.



The controversy escalated after Venezuela approved on December 3, in a unilateral referendum, to annex Essequibo, and the Maduro Government ordered the settlement of a military division near the disputed area, among other measures.

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense confirmed this Thursday that the HMS Trent, a British ship that had been deployed in the Caribbean to fight drug trafficking, has been reassigned after threats from Venezuela to annex this oil-rich territory.

“HSM Trent will visit our regional allies and Commonwealth Guyana partners later this month as part of a series of engagements in the region during her Atlantic patrol deployment,” the spokesperson said.

