Activists linked to the Venezuelan government raised this Monday in Caracas the “exchange” of the businessman alexsaab, close to the socialist president Nicolás Maduro and prosecuted in the United Statess for money laundering, by US prisoners in the Caribbean country.

“It seems to us a very valid option,” Roi López, spokesman for the ‘Free Alex Saab’ movement, said during a press conference, referring to an “exchange.”

“We cry out for his immediate freedom,” he said. Saab, a Colombian nationalized Venezuelan, was extradited to the United States in October last year, after being arrested in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020.

The Maduro government describes the process as “illegal”, alleging that the businessman had “diplomatic” status.

Roigar López, member of the Movement #FreeAlexSaabduring the press conference held in the city of Caracas, recognized: “The Venezuelan Government has taken firm steps, concrete steps in the release of detainees”, this referring to US citizens. pic.twitter.com/iflMvIiQdZ — Movement #FreeAlexSaab (@FreeAlexSaabOrg) August 16, 2022

“Here in Venezuela there are a number of American detainees serving sentences, some for wanting to attempt against the life of the president, others for economic crimes committed against the nation, etc. (…), If an exchange is achieved, excellent, because we will bring our diplomat back”Lopez added at the conference.

Two Americans imprisoned in Venezuela were released in March after the visit to Caracas of envoys from the Joe Biden administration: the former director of the Citgo group Gustavo Cárdenas, convicted of corruption in that subsidiary of the state oil company PDVSA, and the Cuban-American Jorge Alberto Fernández, arrested in early 2021 on the border with Colombia and accused of “terrorism”.

Washington demands the release of Matthew Heath, a former member of the Marines arrested in September 2020, who was branded a “spy” and accused of plans to attack oil and electrical installations.

Venezuela and the United States broke off relations at the beginning of 2019, after the White House ignored Maduro as president, considering his re-election “fraudulent.” The members of ‘Free Alex Saab’ called on the relatives of Americans imprisoned in Venezuela to “press.”



“All options are on the table” said Pedro Carvajalino, another of the spokesmen. The United States “is making more efforts to free a basketball player in Russia than more than ten US citizens who are in Venezuela,” he added, mentioning the case of Brittney Griner, sentenced in Russia to nine years in prison for drug trafficking.

Delegates from Maduro and the opposition began negotiations in Mexico in August 2021 after failed initiatives in 2018 in the Dominican Republic and 2019 in Barbados. Maduro froze them two months later for Saab’s extradition.

