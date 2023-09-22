During the United Nations General Assembly, which is being held in New York, the Venezuelan government presented this Thursday (21) the “geopolitical sanctions map”, a digital tool that allows you to consult the sanctions that 30 countries around the world received from the United States and the European Union (EU).

The Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, proposed the formation of an international alliance between the countries that are targets of these measures.

“This digital tool was created to fight for states’ rights and defend their economic sovereignty,” said Moncada. “We are trying, from Venezuela, to propose the construction of an instrument of cooperation at the international level of our universities, our governments… An information tool to combat disinformation and the invisibility of this issue at a global level.”

During a forum at the UN, the ambassador stated that these types of sanctions are tools “for the control of weak nations by nations that have a dominant position in the world economic system”.

Furthermore, he said that they are “weapons of mass destruction”, because they “delay the development of entire peoples and nations”, especially the most vulnerable people, such as children and the elderly.

Therefore, he proposed the formation of an “international sanctions-free zone”, which would be made up of “countries that are unaware” of these measures.

Representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, Belarus and Eritrea, all under Western sanctions, congratulated Venezuela on the initiative.

Russia, a country that suffered strong sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, has defended the end of these measures, whose main victims are its allies. At the event organized by Venezuela, the representative of the Russian mission, Dmitri Chumakov, said that “pressure needs to be increased” on the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, so that the impact of the sanctions can be monitored.

“If we need to protect the interests of vulnerable developing populations, we must be committed to this cause,” he declared.

During his speech in the general debate of the UN General Assembly, on Tuesday (19), the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had criticized the adoption of sanctions and specifically cited the case of Cuba.

“Unilateral sanctions cause great harm to the population of the affected countries. In addition to not achieving their alleged objectives, they hinder the processes of mediation, prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts”, said Lula, who condemned “the economic and financial embargo imposed on Cuba and the attempt to classify this country as a state sponsor of terrorism”.

Other left-wing leaders also criticized the sanctions, such as Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric. On Wednesday (20), although he criticized the repression imposed by the Nicaraguan dictatorship on its population and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Boric called for the end of sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela. (With EFE Agency)