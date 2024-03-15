The Defense Minister of the Venezuelan dictatorship, Vladimir Padrino, said this Friday (15) that his country will respond “proportionally” to any “provocation” detected by the Armed Forces in the waters near Essequibo, territory that the country disputes with Guyana .

“We will have a firm presence in our sovereign maritime space, with military deployment and acting proportionately [diante de]

any provocation that may be attempted in this maritime territory”, stated the Venezuelan minister, during an event with military personnel in Caracas.

Padrino alleged that the United States intends to become “irresponsibly” involved in the territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over Essequibo, an area of ​​almost 160,000 square kilometers, rich in oil, which is controlled by Georgetown.

He criticized the fact that Washington is promoting military exercises in waters that Venezuela considers pending demarcation and that Guyana sees as an integral part of its geography, as well as on the country's Atlantic coast, whose sovereignty, according to him, is “indisputable”.

“These actions threaten regional peace,” he said, in addition to recalling that the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, ordered to maintain a military detachment in these waters of the Caribbean Sea and “defend inch by inch” the territory over which the Chavista regime claims sovereignty.

“This zone of peace is in danger due to the presence of the Southern Command [dos EUA] in the lands and waters to be delimited in Venezuela and Guyana,” said Padrino.

The military chief asked that the Armed Forces remain prepared “without offending or blackmailing anyone, or threatening anyone”.

In December last year, Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali activated a diplomatic channel to address the territorial dispute, after tensions increased due to the unilateral referendum held in Venezuela, which approved the annexation of this area, which remains fully controlled. by Georgetown.