Venezuela is ready to take retaliatory measures in the event of increased sanctions and economic aggression from the United States and will cancel Conviasa flights to repatriate Venezuelan migrants. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced this on January 30.

“Venezuela completely rejects the gross and unlawful blackmail and ultimatum issued by the US government. If they take the wrong step to increase economic aggression against Venezuela, then at the request of extremist lackeys [из оппозиции] “Repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants will be canceled immediately in the country as of February 13,” she wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Rodriguez also noted that in response to the United States' deliberate attempt to target Venezuela's oil and gas industry, “all existing repatriation mechanisms will be reviewed.”

Earlier this day, the press service of the US State Department reported that US sanctions against the oil and gas sector of Venezuela would resume on April 18. Washington will also immediately revoke the license that permitted transactions with the gold mining company Minerven. Its users are given 14 days to cancel any transactions.

In response to this, Venezuelan Energy Minister Pedro Tellechea said that the country is ready for any scenario, including the re-imposition of sanctions on the country's oil exports by the United States.

On January 29, Bloomberg wrote that the United States intends to renew oil sanctions against Venezuela if opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is denied access to the presidential elections.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro mentioned on November 9 that his country is holding secret negotiations with the United States, led by the President of the National Assembly (Parliament) Jorge Rodriguez. At the same time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Venezuela must remove the loss of political rights from opposition leaders by the end of November, which does not allow them to participate in the presidential elections. Rodriguez responded to this statement and called Blinken's words a lie and blackmail, emphasizing that Venezuela will not allow foreign interference in its internal affairs.

On October 19, a source in the US Treasury said that the United States was easing sanctions on the oil and gas sector of Venezuela in response to an agreement to hold elections in 2024 reached by the Venezuelan government and the country’s opposition. This could be a significant step towards expanding interaction between the two countries on a variety of issues, from energy to migration.

Prior to this, on October 10, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister said that the United States is pursuing an aggressive policy towards the country, which negatively affects the rights of its people. According to him, “coup attempts, assassination of the president, sabotage in the oil industry, terrorism and illegal restrictive measures” were carried out against Venezuela.