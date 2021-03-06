From March 8, Venezuela will begin to put into circulation bills in denominations of 200 thousand, 500 thousand and a million bolivars. This is stated in message on the website of the Central Bank of the country.

At the current exchange rate, the banknote with the largest denomination is valued at 53 US cents. As explained in the regulator, the new money printed will meet the needs of the national economy and fight inflation.

In recent years, Venezuela has been in a severe socio-economic crisis. In 2018, inflation in the country amounted to 1.7 million percent, in 2019 – almost 10 thousand percent.

The introduction of a sovereign bolivar was one of the ways to deal with the crisis, but the initiative did not work. The exchange rate of the national currency collapsed quickly.

One of the main reasons for this state of the Venezuelan economy, tied to oil exports, was the US sanctions. Despite this, the republic manages to sell a certain amount of oil abroad, for example, to China and Iran.

In December, Bloomberg reported that Venezuela had almost tripled its oil exports, and RBC found out that four companies from Russia accounted for more than half of it. All of them are not registered in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and exist only in the form of websites.