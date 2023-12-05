After the referendum that Venezuela held last Sunday to consult on the future of the Essequibo territory, in dispute with Guyana, Nicolás Maduro announced actions this Tuesday that include the presentation of a new map.



(Also read: Venezuela rejects US interference in referendum on dispute with Guyana)

In addition, Maduro reported that oil concessions will be granted in the disputed area. In the area there are already some transnational companies such as Exxon Mobil, which are exploring and extracting oil.

Among the announcements is the creation of a new High Commission for the defense of Guayana Esequiba, which goes far beyond the presidential level.

Activate the debate in the National Assembly and the approval of the Organic Law for the defense of Guayana Esequiba, “instrument that will give rise to the implementation of the decision made by the people of Venezuela in the consultative referendum”Maduro explained.

In the Government Council, the president also announced the creation of a Comprehensive Defense zone of Guayana Esequiba with 3 areas of comprehensive development and 28 development sectors. The headquarters will be in Tumeremo, for this, Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello was appointed sole authority.

Another of the president’s mandates was the instruction to PDVSA and the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana to create the Essequibo Commission, and proceed to grant licenses for oil, gas and mine exploration.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS