The Venezuelan Embassy in Colombia is once again vacant. In charge of him was Félix Plasencia, one of the few career diplomats with which the administration of Nicolás Maduro has and for which reason it had been assigned such an important challenge, such as the reestablishment of relations between the two countries.

The reason for the removal is that the diplomat now is the new executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America –Peoples’ Trade Treaty (Alba-Tcp), replacing Sacha Llorentty Solíz.

A high government source confirmed to EL TIEMPO that Plasencia was leaving the Venezuelan embassy in Colombia but that there was no decision on who would be his replacement.



This newspaper also consulted the Plasencia work team but there was no response. So far the substitution is not official.

Plasencia has held important strategic positions for Chavismo. He went from being ambassador to China to foreign minister, replacing Jorge Arreaza, who maintained a calmer policy on foreign affairs.

We salute comrade Félix Plasencia, the new Secretary General of ALBA-TCP, who has played an impeccable role in each entrusted task of the Bolivarian Revolution, and who I am sure will continue to advance in the objective of uniting our peoples. successes! pic.twitter.com/8FVrRviHDH — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 15, 2022

When Plasencia arrived at the Foreign Ministry, he resumed international tours and signing agreements with countries in Latin America, Europe and Africa. From the Foreign Service he went on to command the International Investment Center of Venezuela and then to the Venezuelan embassy in Colombia, where he was appointed by President Maduro on August 11. That is, he will leave his position just four months after his appointment.

Upon returning to the international scene, Nicolás Maduro has been emphatic in resuming the 21st Century Socialism agenda on the continent, so Alba is a spearhead to unite the leftist leaders who are back in the region.

Having Plasencia in this body implies a strategic step for Venezuela, laying the foundations for the reestablishment of relations with Colombia, which are already on track, and now assuming a commitment to shape the political strategy in Alba.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

