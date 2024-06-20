Venezuela | Persecution of the opposition is intensifying, even though Maduro claimed to be committed to the election result

Venezuela|Maduro’s main challenger says he was not invited to the signing ceremony.

in Venezuela the president seeking another term Nicolás Maduro signed a document on Thursday with several other candidates in which the presidential candidates promise to respect the result of next month’s election. Maduro, the autocratic leader of Venezuela, has been accused of punishing his opponents.

Maduro’s main challenger Edmundo González Urrutia on the other hand, was not involved in the signing ceremony, to which, according to his own words, he had not received an invitation. The opposition candidate added in his statement that the so-called agreement signed by the candidates would have been unilaterally imposed by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Ally of the administration, head of the CNE Elvis Amoroso read an agreement in the country’s capital, Caracas, which stated the unquestionable will to recognize the results of the July 28 vote. Maduro is seeking re-election for his third term in the elections.

The agreement was signed by Maduro and eight other candidates who are nominally in the opposition but have been accused by critics of being minions of the regime.

González Urrutian represented by the PUD coalition announced on Thursday that authorities had arrested the mayor of Ayacucho in the western part of the country after he expressed his support for González Urrutia.

Authorities have arrested numerous Maduro opponents and dissidents. The opposition has condemned the arrests of nearly 40 political and social activists this year.

In April, the human rights group Foro Penal warned of a “significant increase in persecution” in Venezuela during the elections. According to a recent calculation by Foro Penal, there are 278 “political prisoners” in Venezuela.

The country’s administration has not commented on allegations of arbitrary arrests, instead accusing the opposition of a conspiracy against Maduro.

CNE director Amoroso said Thursday that the government will not send another invitation to the EU to send election observers unless sanctions against high-ranking Venezuelan officials are lifted. Venezuela had previously withdrawn the invitation for election observers.

Opposition coalition PUD got González Urrutia as their candidate earlier this year. He represents the PUD in the elections, as authorities loyal to Maduro had previously prevented him from running From María Corina Machadowho won the opposition primaries by a landslide last year.

In January, the Venezuelan Supreme Court upheld Machado’s 15-year ban, which bars him from holding public office.

The reason for denying Machado’s candidacy was the corruption allegations, which are widely considered to be political. He has also supported Western sanctions against the current government of Venezuela.

The coalition then chose an 80-year-old university professor as its candidate by Corina Yorisbut his candidacy was also blocked.