Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro announced a partnership between Venezuela and the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) to develop agricultural production in an area of ​​10,000 hectares in the state of Bolívar. The announcement was made on Monday (9).

“In Venezuela we have the ‘Movement With Land’, not Without Land,” Maduro said jokingly when talking about the project. The goal is to produce corn, soybeans and beans. Former Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza celebrated the partnership in messages released via Telegram.

“Maduro is fulfilling the project dreamed of by Commander Hugo Chávez and the MST (and the Brazilian government of that time, different from the current one),” Arreaza wrote on Tuesday (10). Lula was the president of the Republic when Chávez was in power.

In a note to the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaperthe MST said it will send a technical team to Venezuela to “study the conditions of the area and propose an agroforestry development project in the region” following a request from Maduro.

Lula and Maduro are estranged

Despite having received the dictator with honors at Planalto, the PT member’s relationship with Caracas cooled amid this year’s electoral process in the neighboring country. The Brazilian government did not recognize the victory of the dictator or the opposition.

In July, the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by the Chavista regime, declared Maduro’s victory after the elections, without releasing the voting records to confirm or reject the result of the election.

Since then, the regime’s repression of the opposition has escalated and several countries, including the United States, have pointed to fraud in the CNE’s vote count.

The MST celebrated Maduro’s victory, saying that the Venezuelan people decided to “resist” imperialism and support a “popular project to run the country.”

Last month, the movement’s national leader, João Pedro Stédile, criticized the government for “meddling” in matters relating to the sovereignty of other countries – in this case, for demanding that Venezuela release the voting records that supposedly re-elected Maduro.