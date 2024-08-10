The Italian government “continues to follow with great concern the situation in Venezuelain close coordination with international partners”. This is what we read in a note from Palazzo Chigi.

Italy, continues the Presidency of the Council, “asks the Venezuelan authorities to respect the rights of all citizens and to proceed with the release of all political opponentsfirmly condemning any threat or deprivation of civil liberties”.

Friedman Institute Writes to Venezuelan Foreign Minister

Alessandro Bertoldi, Executive Director of the Milton Friedman Institute, wrote a letter to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, in which “Immediate release” of Williams Davila and Americo de Grazia is called forrecalling that Davila was “kidnapped in Caracas by armed individuals and taken to an unknown location in cars without license plates”, shortly after having “given an interview to the Italian agency Adnkronos in which he appealed to the Italian government, asking for Italy’s support in supporting the request for transparency in the electoral process in Venezuela”.

“Mr. Gil, we are writing to you, despite not recognizing your position as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, in your capacity as a representative of the violent and bloody regime led by the criminal Nicolás Maduro, who has repeatedly violated your Constitution, usurping power and committing all kinds of violations of the democratic, civil and human rights of the Venezuelan people,” the letter reads.

The facts

“On August 8, Hon. Williams Davila was kidnapped in Caracas by armed individuals and taken to an unknown location in cars without license plates,” the letter continues, which recalls that “Davila is a member of the Scientific Committee of our Institute, is a European citizen and enjoys the international protection of the Latin American Committee for Human Rights.” The health conditions of the Venezuelan opposition figure who requires daily therapy are also recalled.

The disappearance of the Hon. Americo de Grazia, an Italian-Venezuelan, is also reported: “There has been no news of either of them for over 24 hours and in both cases the abusive Venezuelan authorities that you represent, who have the exclusive use of force in Venezuela, have not provided any news on what happened and on the fate of the two deputies”.

“Also at our request, the Italian, Portuguese and European institutions are loudly demanding from you explanations about what happened and the immediate release of the two deputies and all political opponents. We renew this appeal”, continues the letter in which it is communicated that the protest will continue until “their release and that you will be held responsible for their safety in every venue, up to individual indictment before the International Criminal Court, of which we will be eager supporters. Any further support from you for criminal and violent policies will only worsen your personal position before justice”.