Venezuela | Organization: Hundreds of people sent to notorious prisons in Venezuela

in Venezuela more than 700 people arrested during the post-presidential election protests have been transferred to prisons classified as the highest security category, a human rights organization that monitors the country’s prison system said on Saturday.

Those arrested had previously been held at police stations around the country. However, according to the organization, they have been transferred during the previous week to two notorious prisons that have previously been under the control of criminal gangs.

More than 2,400 people were arrested during the protests after the country’s autocratic president Nicolas Maduro claimed to have won the elections held at the end of July.

The opposition says it won the election by a significant margin and has released polling data to prove it.

At least the EU, the United States, and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro as the winner of the election without the Venezuelan authorities releasing voting data that proves Maduro won.

Maduro’s government, in turn, has rejected accusations of autocracy and resisted international pressure to make the vote numbers public.

Closed According to the Venezuelan Prison Observatory, which reported on the transfer of detainees on Saturday, none of those transferred to prisons have been allowed to contact their families or lawyers.

According to the organization, in many cases the transfers were carried out under questionable conditions, and the relatives of some of those arrested were not informed at all about the transfer of their loved ones to Tocuyito or Tocoron prison. In its press release, the organization emphasizes that the transfers were marked by many irregularities.

Another non-governmental organization, the Penal Forum, has listed the 2,400 arrested, out of a total of nearly 1,600, as political prisoners.

In connection with the post-election demonstrations, 27 people died and almost 200 were injured. The country’s security forces have been accused of suppressing the demonstrations.