Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela. LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

The definition of the leadership of the Venezuelan opposition has been, for at least a decade, one of the debates that most tenses the political climate of the country, already trapped in a serious institutional, social and economic crisis. It is for two reasons. The first is the nervousness it generates in the Chavista apparatus, which has always tried to dynamit the primary processes of its adversaries. The second is the permanent turbulence of the opposition coalition, today called the Unitary Platform, a fragile amalgamation of forces with a very broad ideological spectrum where suspicions and power struggles are rife. The threat looms once again over Venezuela.

With less than a month left until the internal consultation of the candidates to compete with Nicolás Maduro in 2024, the new directorate of the National Electoral Center (CNE) announced that it will offer “comprehensive technical, constitutional and legal services” to the organizing commission of the vote. Last June, the opposition alliance itself had requested this support from the body guaranteeing the elections, but after the sudden resignation of its rectors it decided to continue with the process autonomously. The new electoral council, which took office weeks ago, is now moving to supervise and, ultimately, control the primaries.

What does this movement mean? First, supervision is closer to interference. The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, was the one who promoted from his position as comptroller general the disqualifications of three key opposition candidates: María Corina Machado, who leads all the polls, the former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, and Freddy Superlano, of Voluntad Popular, the party of Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó. It is also not clear whether the “technical service” of the electoral council will take into account voting abroad, which is crucial in a country that has experienced an emigration of millions of people in recent years.

The latest opinion studies confirmed Machado’s upward trend. The veteran right-wing politician has close to 40% support, three times more than Capriles, the second best positioned in the internal race. The founder of the Vente Venezuela party decided on this occasion, given the possibility that next year’s presidential elections will be held with democratic guarantees, to participate in the process. However, not only are there no guarantees that he will finally be able to do so, but the entire contest once again runs the risk of being left in a dead end, since the elections ultimately depend on the will of Chavismo, which maintains political control. of all the institutions and powers of the country.