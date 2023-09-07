At Moro’s request, the Public Security Commission will hear Maria Corina Machado about the situation of democracy in the country

The Public Security Commission of the Senate will hear next Tuesday (September 12, 2023) the leader of the opposition in Venezuela María Corina Machado. Pre-candidate for the Presidency, she was banned from holding public office for 15 years by the Comptroller General of the country commanded by Nicolás Maduro, on June 30. The public hearing was a request of the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and its theme is “current situation of the democratic rule of law, individual freedoms and guarantees” in Venezuela. The session will be at 11 am. Here’s the full of the committee’s agenda (PDF – 103 kB).