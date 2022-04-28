Venezuela is a country in crisis. President Nicolás Maduro is pulling the strings after controversial elections in 2018. Three years ago, parliament speaker Juan Guaidó (38) declared himself interim president. But only the United States and a handful of other countries see Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela. Visiting a man without power.
#Venezuela #opposition #leader #Living #dictatorship #kills #censors #tortures
Caixa concludes payment of the April installment of Auxílio Brasil – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Caixa Econômica Federal concludes today (29) the payment of the April installment of the Auxílio Brasil program. This Friday, beneficiaries...
Leave a Reply