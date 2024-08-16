María Corina Machado says that another election would be a “lack of respect” for voters

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado criticized the president’s proposal on Thursday (Aug 15, 2024) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to hold new elections between President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) and Edmundo González Urrutia (United Democratic Platform, center-right).

Second Corina Machado, “not recognizing what happened on July 28th It is a lack of respect for Venezuelans who gave their all and expressed their popular sovereignty”.

“I ask: shall we go to a 2nd election and, if they don’t like the result, shall we go to a 3rd? 4th? 5th? Until the president Nicolas Maduro Do you like the results? Would you accept this in your countries, that if the result is not satisfactory, they repeat the election?”he told reporters.

As shown by the Poder360the Brazilian government is evaluating the possibility of suggesting holding a new presidential election in Venezuela as a way of resolving the impasse over the result of the July 28 election.

The special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, took the idea to President Lula informally.

The proposal would be to hold a sort of second round between Maduro and González, the main opposition candidate. The CNE (National Electoral Council), controlled by the Chavista government, confirmed the president’s victory, but the opposition alleges fraud and claims to have won the election.

Lula said this Thursday (15.Aug) “yet not to recognize” Maduro’s victory. For the PT member, the Venezuelan still owes a “explanation for Brazilian society and the world”.

The Brazilian Chief Executive said this Thursday (15th August) that he is, together with Mexico and Colombia, working on the possibility of “find a way out”.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (National Regeneration Movement, left), suspended talks with the two countries on Venezuela’s electoral process. The Brazilian government was not notified about the interruption.

Watch Lula’s speech (3min18s):