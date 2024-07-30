Protests against the re-election of Nicolás Maduro as president continue in Venezuela after the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared him the winner for the third time following Sunday’s elections.

The Maduro government has ordered the immediate expulsion of the diplomatic corps of 7 countries present in Venezuela. The measure, the government said, aims to reject “foreign interference” in last Sunday’s electoral process. The expulsion of the diplomats was ordered by the Foreign Ministry and requested that it be “immediate.” It will apply to officials who are in Venezuela representing Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Uruguay and Dominican Republic.

Opposition leader arrested

Freddy Superlano, national coordinator of Voluntad Popular, the Venezuelan opposition party, has been arrestedhis party reported on X denouncing that the leader was “kidnapped” by Venezuelan forces after being “forcibly taken” from his vehicle.

“We must responsibly tell the country that a few minutes ago our National Political Coordinator, Freddy Superlano, was kidnapped. We alert the international community about the repressive escalation of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro against democratic activists,” the group wrote on X, adding that it wanted to see the “election results published that overwhelmingly show President-elect Edmundo González as the winner.”

Opposition member and member of Voluntad Popular Leopoldo López also spoke out about the arrest, stressing that “the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro shot him, crashed his vehicle and kidnapped Freddy Superlano.” “Of course, we denounce the attack, but beyond the denunciation I want to tell all my brothers of Voluntad Popular and all Venezuelans that Freddy Superlano is strong, he is firm, he is determined, just like the people,” he said. “We will move forward. This will not stop us. It will not stop Voluntad Popular, those who accompanied Freddy, nor the Venezuelans who decided to be free. Long live freedom and let’s continue fighting for a free Venezuela,” he concluded.

749 arrests and six deaths

In addition to the opposition leader, at least 749 people have been arrested in Venezuela in the protests against Maduro, the Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, said. And it is The number of deaths, including two minors, in the protests has risen to 6 against Maduro’s re-election, as denounced by the NGO Foro Penal

“Fascist coup supported by USA”

But the government of President Maduro is crying coup. “We are in the presence of a coup d’état, once again engineered by these fascist elements of the extremist right, supported, of course, by US imperialism and its allies,” said Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López in a televised speech, referring to the protests of these hours. “We will thwart this coup d’état,” he assured.

White House: ‘Vote result does not reflect will of the people’

“There are clear signs that the election results announced by the Venezuelan Electoral Council do not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the ballot box on July 28,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, commenting on the announcement of President Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the South American country.

“The United States has closely monitored the presidential election in Venezuela,” Watson continued, adding that Washington continues to call on Venezuelan electoral authorities to publish “complete, transparent and detailed voting results.”

“The United States – the note concludes – supports the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people, including support for their right to express their opinions freely and without reprisals.”