Venezuela | Opposition figure: Don’t make the same mistake you did with Russia

The most prominent representative of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, appeared to disrupt the talks hosted by the Colombian president and claims that he came under pressure from the United States.

He arrived in the capital of the free world with a clear message.

“Don’t normalize the relationship with the dictatorship”, a Venezuelan Juan Guaidó said in Washington.

“With Russia, we have seen what happens when you get closer to a dictator along economic channels.”

Guaidó, 39, is still the most prominent representative of Venezuela’s opposition, despite losing his extraterritorial status as president Nicolás Maduro as a challenger.

On Friday, Guaidó called on the international community to rally in support of the opposition still active in Venezuela, as he predicted the persecution would only intensify in the run-up to presidential elections, which are due to be held next year. He spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank (CSIS) at the public event.

“I’m trying to get protection for the people there on the ground – and not just in Venezuela, but also in Cuba, Russia and Uganda.”

One or two a year ago, Guaidó briefly became a kind of icon of the democratic world in the fight against dictators – a bit like the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi today.

Dozens of Western countries All the way to Finland in 2019 recognized Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela until free elections could be held in the country. Autocratic Maduro had stepped into the second term based on fraudulent elections.

The mantle of challenger was placed on the shoulders of the previously almost unknown Guaidó, as he was the president of the parliament and thus the highest democratically elected office holder in Venezuela.

Juan Guaidó photographed in 2019 with a picture of Nicolás Maduro in the background.

The international front of support, combined with economic sanctions, had time to raise hopes for the fall of Maduro and his socialist party. However, the armed forces remained steadfastly behind Maduro, and the people did not take to the streets with sufficient force. Many of those who could nail had already left the country, whose 30 million inhabitants, up to seven million have fled the economic collapse.

“Imagine living even one day on five dollars,” Guaidó said on Friday.

“Our teachers earn five dollars in the month.”

Last at the end of the year, Venezuela’s opposition front also withdrew its support from Guaidó as interim president.

So what went wrong?

“One of our mistakes in the interim administration was that over time we decreased, even though we should have increased,” Guaidó said, referring to both the number of personnel and international support.

Although Guaidó’s legend seemed to have ended, last week he returned to the headlines after sneaking across the border from Venezuela to Colombia. In an interview with the newspaper The Washington Post, he said that he had received a warning from within the Maduro regime about his imprisonment. However, it is only based on what he told, and one can wonder what benefit it would have had for Maduro at this point.

In any case, Guaidó managed to steal the attention of the Colombian president Gustavo Petron from the Venezuela negotiations held at the same time, which included other opposition forces and representatives of the Maduro regime. Petro, a former leftist, has normalized Colombia’s diplomatic relations with Venezuela and even paid a state visit to Caracas.

Petro wondered about Guaidó’s unauthorized entry.

“You would just arrive with your passport and apply for asylum. We would have been happy to offer that”, Petro comment.

In addition, Guaidó claimed that Colombian and US authorities had pressured him to quickly continue his journey to the United States. The authorities of both countries have denied the matter.

It was however, in the US he has been free to spread his message.

“I am here to tell you that we want to take part in free elections. We want a fair fight.”

The opposition plans to hold primary elections in October to decide on a common candidate to challenge Maduro next year. However, experts have assessed the Venezuelan opposition as so fragmented and even contentious that it is unclear whether the entire front will finally agree to line up behind the winner of the primary elections.

“The lack of unity has been blamed for the fact that we have not achieved change, but that is not true. We have often achieved unity in elections and we can achieve unity in primaries. However, we need the support of the international community to protect the people on the ground,” Guaidó said.

“Whoever wins the primaries – or comes in second or third – will be persecuted and perhaps imprisoned by the dictatorship.”

Guaidó said he believes Maduro is acting like an autocrat Daniel Ortega In Nicaragua: this imprisoned or exiled all serious challengers ahead of the 2021 presidential election.

Guaidó made it clear that Maduro has not been ousted from power, because the Western countries have not dared to undertake as unified and extensive sanctions against Venezuela as against Russia.

The United States has promised to lift sanctions on oil-dependent Venezuela if Maduro holds free elections. It has already given permission to its energy giant Chevron to continue importing oil from Venezuela.

According to Guaidó, it has been relatively easy for Maduro to circumvent sanctions with the help of China, Iran and Turkey, among others.

“Maduro and Putin and Iran are all connected. It would be naive to think otherwise.”