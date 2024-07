Even though she has been disqualified by the Venezuelan Judiciary for the elections on the 28th, Maria Corína Machado continues to campaign against Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship | Photo: EFE/ Ronald Peña R

Venezuela’s opposition has denounced the forced disappearance of a businessman identified as Ricardo Albacete Vidal, who welcomed former Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) candidate and anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado into his home in the state of Táchira during the former deputy’s recent visit to the region.

Information released by the Human Rights Committee of Vente Venezuela, an organization led by the opposition to the Nicolás Maduro regime, indicates that Albacete Vidal was detained by Sebin (Bolivarian Intelligence Service) officials.

Hours before the disappearance, the organization reported that its properties had been invaded in the same state, including the house where it hosted the Venezuelan opposition leader.

The incident comes days after the candidate of the main opposition coalition (PUD), former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia, reported that the National Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service (Seniat) closed the restaurant he frequented for 14 days.

In recent weeks, the Maduro regime has closed or inspected another 16 establishments that have hosted opposition leaders since the start of the campaign for the elections on the 28th of this month.

Among those sanctioned are hotels and restaurants, as well as independent workers who provided services to opponents, such as boatmen, motorcyclists, sound technicians and drivers.